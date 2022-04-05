Advertisement

Woman dead after 20-foot fall in Grand Canyon National Park

This is the second death in less than two weeks.
Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon(Canva)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:31 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Salt Lake City woman is dead after falling 20 feet in Grand Canyon National Park, the National Park Service said Tuesday. Margaret Osswald, 34, was near Ledges Camp when she fell. It was day six of a multi-day private boating trip on the Colorado River.

Members of the group found Osswald unresponsive and started CPR. Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, park officials asked for a DPS emergency helicopter because it was getting dark. Osswald was pronounced dead two hours later.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating.

This is the second death along the Colorado River in less than two weeks. On March 24, Mary Kelley, 68, died in an apparent boating accident.

