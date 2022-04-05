Advertisement

Smart & Final to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic

Eggs
Eggs(MGN, Brando / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:21 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Grocery chain Smart & Final has agreed to pay $175,000 in penalties to resolve allegations that the grocer engaged in price gouging of certain organic and cage-free eggs at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, state authorities said Tuesday.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said that between March 4, 2020 and June 22, 2020, Smart & Final increased the price of four premium egg products beyond what was allowable during a state of emergency.

An investigation found that Smart & Final sold over 100,000 cartons of eggs that were marked up by more than 10%, violating the law, Bonta said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency, triggering price-gouging protections through August 2020.

The attorney general’s office said that it received many complaints about dramatic increases in the cost of eggs after Newsom’s emergency declaration. Many related specifically to price spikes at Smart & Final stores across California.

“Today’s settlement should serve as a warning to grocers and other sellers of essential supplies, follow state price gouging laws or you will pay the price and be held to account,” Bonta said.

Smart & Final operates more than 250 retail stores throughout the western United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Rental vehicles are parked outside a Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in...
CEO of rental giant Hertz vows to fix false theft reports
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Official: Sacramento shooting suspect seen on video with gun
President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden orders push on long COVID, pandemic’s shadowy mystery
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Trial begins for ex-officer charged with storming Capitol