Rob Gronkowski to host ‘Gronk Beach’ event during NFL Draft in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - While it has been over a decade since Rob Gronkowski had his moment in the NFL Draft, the tight end is still getting in on the upcoming Draft festivities in Las Vegas.

The NFL free agent announced Tuesday that he will take over Encore Beach Club on the Las Vegas Strip to host “Gronk Beach” on April 29.

“Gronk recruited some of his favorite artists in the world to perform at Gronk Beach Las Vegas,” the event’s website says. Among the artists scheduled to perform at The Chainsmokers.

🏝️🍹 I am excited to announce the return of @GronkBeachLV to Las Vegas for Draft Weekend at Encore Beach Club with a live performance from my boys @TheChainsmokers! I’ll see you April 29th, tickets and VIP tables are on sale now: https://t.co/FANgwjNUDQ 🏈 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zJkGj3KxWq — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 5, 2022

This year’s “Gronk Beach” will mark the second time Gronkowski hosts the event, as it was held in Miami in 2020.

The event’s website notes that Gronk has invited “all of his friends, family, and former teammates” to join in the festivities. Camille Kostek, former New England Patriots cheerleader and Gronk’s girlfriend, will be on hand and hosting “Camille’s Corner” at the pool party. Past attendees also included Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

According to Wynn, Gronk Beach will take place from noon – 8 p.m. with tickets and VIP tables on sale now at www.GronkBeach.com.

