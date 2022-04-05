Palms to reopen after being closed since 2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Palms Casino Resort is making history as the first resort in Las Vegas fully owned and operated by a Native American Tribe and now it has announced when the doors will be reopened.

On Tuesday, the Palms announced April 27 as the official public opening date for the legendary Las Vegas property, with room and suite reservations now being accepted for stays beginning on April 28.

This new chapter in Palms history will be celebrated with a fireworks extravaganza on opening night.

“It’s an honor and a privilege for us to welcome everyone back to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas,” notes San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority Chairwoman Latisha Casas. “We look forward to introducing our guests to our rich history, culture and signature hospitality. We can’t wait to make history together.”

Having undergone more than a $600 million renovation in 2019, the Palms will have a mix of bars and casual dining options.

The resort will also offer guests an expansive resort pool area featuring a multi-level 73,000-square-foot space offering two luxurious main pools and 39 cabanas, most with their own private pool.

“April 27, 2022 is another milestone date for Palms, for Las Vegas and the San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority,” adds Murphey. “We are thrilled to welcome guests back to this spectacular resort and our entire Palms team looks forward to creating a lively and fun environment throughout the property.”

