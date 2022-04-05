Advertisement

Motorcyclist dead after crash on 215 Beltway near Valle Verde

By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is investigating a deadly crash on the westbound side of the 215 Beltway approaching Valle Verde.

Police tell FOX5 the crash happened around six Tuesday morning.

Investigators said a motorcycle was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it collided with the rear of a blue Jeep causing the rider to be ejected off the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not determined if impairment is a factor.

The driver of the Jeep was not injured.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman, public information officer for Nevada State Police, says westbound traffic was diverted off the freeway to investigate the deadly crash.

As of 8 A.M., the freeway is still shut down and police believe it’ll take another couple hours to reopen completely.

Stay with FOX5 as this story develops.

