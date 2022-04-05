Mortgage rates increase, will this cooldown the housing market?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Spring home-buying season is underway and although the market is still strong, it’s also shifting in a way that could slow the buying frenzy this year.

Mortgage rates are rising, inflation is spiking and soaring gas prices are squeezing budgets already facing affordability issues from the steady rise in home prices over the last few years.

“We’ve seen interest rates dramatically increase, probably in the last three to four weeks,” said Rory Butler, loan officer and certified mortgage advisor at Bay Equity. “It’s been a challenge for some people who think they qualify for a price and now that interest rates are up a half a point or more, it changes the calculation.”

Butler and local real state agents agree Spring continues to be a great time for sellers as inventory remains low.

“We’re still looking at 250-270 active and available single-family homes in Reno-Sparks,” said David Tully, real state agent at eXp Realty.

The average 30-year-fixed rate mortgage in Nevada is currently at 4.8, 4.9 percent, according to US Bank.

If it continues to increase, Tully says it will slow down buyer demand.

“I do think we might get a moderate increase in homes in the Spring, but I still think is going to be pretty competitive because like I said before, two weeks of inventory is not a lot. They say a healthy market has six months of inventory,” said Tully.

Experts say it’s still a good time to buy if you are ready, just keep in mind rates could continue to go up.

“There’s nothing that we see as lenders that suggests the demand for homes in our community is going to diminish at all, in fact, with other businesses moving into our community, we’re going to see even more demand for housing,” said Butler.

The current seller’s market will likely be with us for a while.

If the rates rise before you find a home, it’s recommended you try shopping in a lower price range, be patient and seek guidance. Also, be on the same page with lenders and consider your long-term goals, such as how many years you plan to live in that home.

To contact David Tully, call 775-525-0746 or email david@renonvpropertysearch.com. For Rory Butler, call 775-303-5670 or email rbutler@bayeq.com.

