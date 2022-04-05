Monster Jam returns to Las Vegas after 3-year pause

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This summer, action-packed Monster Jam returns after being on pause for three years amid the pandemic.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will take place July 22-24 at the Thomas & Mack. People will be able to see the massive trucks up close and meet their favorite drivers and crews. Fans will also get an insider’s look at how the trucks are built to stand up to the competition.

The schedule for the three-day event, located at 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy, is listed below:

Friday, July 22, 2022 Event Time – 7:00 PM Saturday, July 23, 2022 Event Times – 1:00 PM & 7:00 PM Pit Party open from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (Sat 1pm Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry) Sunday, July 24, 2022 Event Time – 1:00 PM Pit Party open from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM (Sunday Event Ticket & Pit Pass required for entry)

Tickets to the event can be purchased here starting on April 12.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.