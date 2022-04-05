LVGEA lists top in-demand jobs in Southern Nevada for 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Whether you’re just moving to Nevada or looking for a change in your career, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance has released a list of of the top 20 positions in demand in Southern Nevada.
Some positions that top the list include: software developers, civil engineers, veterinarians, electronics engineers, information security analysts, respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
The list and report are comprehensive, with statistics about post-COVID-19 career opportunities and the shift in workplace supply challenges.
According to their website, the workforce blueprint for 2022 was developed in collaboration with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Workforce Connections, the Vegas Chamber and more.
Here’s the full list:
- Software developers, applications
- Software developers, systems software
- Civil engineers
- Managers, all other
- Veterinarians
- Electronics engineers, except computer
- Environmental scientists & specialist
- General & operations managers
- Aerospace engineers
- Information security analysts
- Nurse practitioners
- Computer systems analysts
- Business operations specialists, all other
- Architects, except landscape and and naval
- Environmental engineers
- Respiratory therapists
- Architectural and engineering managers
- Computer user support specialists
- Medical and health services managers
- Physicians assistants
