LVGEA lists top in-demand jobs in Southern Nevada for 2022

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Whether you’re just moving to Nevada or looking for a change in your career, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance has released a list of of the top 20 positions in demand in Southern Nevada.

Some positions that top the list include: software developers, civil engineers, veterinarians, electronics engineers, information security analysts, respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.

The list and report are comprehensive, with statistics about post-COVID-19 career opportunities and the shift in workplace supply challenges.

According to their website, the workforce blueprint for 2022 was developed in collaboration with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Workforce Connections, the Vegas Chamber and more.

Here’s the full list:

  1. Software developers, applications
  2. Software developers, systems software
  3. Civil engineers
  4. Managers, all other
  5. Veterinarians
  6. Electronics engineers, except computer
  7. Environmental scientists & specialist
  8. General & operations managers
  9. Aerospace engineers
  10. Information security analysts
  11. Nurse practitioners
  12. Computer systems analysts
  13. Business operations specialists, all other
  14. Architects, except landscape and and naval
  15. Environmental engineers
  16. Respiratory therapists
  17. Architectural and engineering managers
  18. Computer user support specialists
  19. Medical and health services managers
  20. Physicians assistants

