Free concert series returning to downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience announced that its free concert series, Downtown Rocks, will once again return to downtown Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the Downtown Rocks series will kick off on Saturday, April 23 and run on various weekends through Saturday, Nov. 19, when the shows conclude with a performance by Stone Temple Pilots.

“We are thrilled for the return of the Downtown Rocks free concert series,” said Fremont Street Experience chief executive officer, Andrew Simon. “Fremont Street Experience lends itself to the ideal venue for live entertainment and this year’s lineup is a homerun.”

While organizers advise there may be additional announcements, the current schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 23: Parmalee

Saturday, May 28: X Ambassadors

Sunday, May 29: Starship featuring Micky Thomas

Saturday, July 4: Molly Hatchet

Saturday, July 23: Sebastian Bach

Saturday, July 30: Hoobastank | Soul Asylum | Alien Ant Farm

Saturday, August 20: Simple Plan

Saturday, September 3: Rick Springfield/ Men at Work/ John Waite

Saturday, September 10: The Pretty Reckless

Saturday, October 15: Jelly Roll

Saturday, October 22: Slaughter | Vixen | The Sweet

Saturday, November 19: Stone Temple Pilots

