Free concert series returning to downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fremont Street Experience announced that its free concert series, Downtown Rocks, will once again return to downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release, the Downtown Rocks series will kick off on Saturday, April 23 and run on various weekends through Saturday, Nov. 19, when the shows conclude with a performance by Stone Temple Pilots.
“We are thrilled for the return of the Downtown Rocks free concert series,” said Fremont Street Experience chief executive officer, Andrew Simon. “Fremont Street Experience lends itself to the ideal venue for live entertainment and this year’s lineup is a homerun.”
While organizers advise there may be additional announcements, the current schedule is as follows:
Saturday, April 23: Parmalee
Saturday, May 28: X Ambassadors
Sunday, May 29: Starship featuring Micky Thomas
Saturday, July 4: Molly Hatchet
Saturday, July 23: Sebastian Bach
Saturday, July 30: Hoobastank | Soul Asylum | Alien Ant Farm
Saturday, August 20: Simple Plan
Saturday, September 3: Rick Springfield/ Men at Work/ John Waite
Saturday, September 10: The Pretty Reckless
Saturday, October 15: Jelly Roll
Saturday, October 22: Slaughter | Vixen | The Sweet
Saturday, November 19: Stone Temple Pilots
