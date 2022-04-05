Forecast Outlook-4/5/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We’re locked in a dry pattern with warmer than average temperatures along with a spring breeze.

Tuesday morning temperatures are falling back into the 60s across our Valley. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures hovering around 90° during the afternoon. The breeze will be picking up throughout the day with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Wednesday stays sunny with high temperatures dropping 10°. The forecast high in Las Vegas is at 80° with wind gusts holding in the 30 mph range. A Lake Wind Advisory and Red Flag warning have been issued from Lake Mead down the Colorado River for Wednesday due to 40 MPH wind gusts and very low humidity that could rapidly spread a wildfire if one were to occur.

Thursday is trending calmer in the wind department with sunshine and mid-80s.

We’ll keep the warming trend going into the weekend with highs in the low 90s Friday and Saturday. The breeze picks up again on Saturday with stronger wind in the forecast for Sunday. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s. A much colder system rolls in on Monday, dropping highs back into the upper low 70s on Monday. With the big temperature drop, we’ll see stronger wind Sunday and Monday with gusts in the 40-50 mph range. We also have the chance for a few scattered showers on Monday.

