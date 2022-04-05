County commissioners ask employers to offer $18 per hour during job fair

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -To help people struggling with rising food and gas prices, two Clark County Commissioners are asking employers to offer jobs that pay at least $18 per hour at a job fair this month.

“Let’s up the game and offer a reasonable amount of money. If you live in one part of the valley and have to commute to the other part of the valley with the price of gas today, you can’t afford to even work for $15 an hour,” said Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

Segerblom and Commissioner Jim Gibson are hosting the job fair.

“We don’t want people to go to all the effort to come to this job fair, then be offered a job for $12 an hour. You can’t live on $12 an hour. Even $15 an hour, which a couple years ago was thought to be a ton of money,” Segerblom said.

The fair will take place Friday, April 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s West Hall. It is free and open to the public, and parking is free in adjacent lots.

Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register through NV Career Center’s site, but walk-ins are also welcome.

According to a release, employers with $18 per hour jobs (including tips) include those in the hospitality industry, such as MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment, Resorts World, The Venetian, Golden Gaming, and Boyd Gaming. Employers in other industries such as Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI), Nevada State Bank, Barclay’s, the Clark County School District, Giving Home Care, Robertsons Ready Mix, Blueprint Studios, and Southwest Airlines will also have jobs available that pay at least $18 per hour.

