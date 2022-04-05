Clark County to receive grant to help provide free swim lessons to toddlers

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - To help prevent drowning in pools, Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick and the Department of Parks and Recreation will receive a grant on behalf of the County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting from the Southern Nevada Chapter of the International Code Council (SNICC) to provide free swimming lessons to toddlers.

According to a release, the SNICC is donating $17,500 to seven local entities to provide swimming lessons to children aged 4 and under. Clark County is receiving $2,500 along long with other grant recipients that include the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Mesquite and the Southern Nevada Drowning Prevention Coalition.

Swimming lessons are offered year-round at Clark County’s Aquatic Springs indoor pool and Desert Breeze and Hollywood Aquatic centers. Registration is available through the County’s Parks & Recreation Department website.

Lessons are also offered in the summer at seasonal pools that open Memorial Day weekend. Registration for the first session of summer swim lessons opens on Thursday, May 26.

