Aviators ready to open AAA baseball season on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Aviators open the AAA baseball season Tuesday night in Summerlin. It is the fortieth year of minor league baseball in Las Vegas.

Manager Fran Riordan returns for another season and said opening day and beginning a new season is always special.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Riordan said. “Opening Day is right around the corner for us and it’s great to be back in Las Vegas and it’s going to be great tomorrow to watch the fans flock in tomorrow for opening night. It’s been a long winter and I think everyone from the staff to the players to the front office and the fans are ready to get this thing going.”

Riordan will have a lot of new faces this season after the teams’ parent club, the Oakland Athletics, have been making trades and acquiring young talent.

“A lot of the guys on this current Las Vegas roster I don’t have a lot of experience with and that’s the beauty of it,” Riordan said. “Just getting to know them as people, just getting to know them as players and seeing how their skill sets can benefit not only our team but the Oakland A’s at the Major League level.”

The players are excited to get back to the grind of a long season in the Pacific Coast League.

“The atmosphere here in this stadium is amazing,” shortstop Nick Allen said. “It’s a lot different than any other ballpark I’ve played in. I’m just really excited to get back here, get the fans in the stands and play some baseball.”

The Aviators might be a young team, however players said the team should fun to watch.

“I think we’re a little bit younger,” outfielder Mickey McDonald added. “We have a lot of athleticism so I think there’s going to be a lot of exciting plays. A lot of guys with good wheels, good power. I think it’s going to be very exciting plays and games out there.”

The Reno Aces will be in town for the first series. The season opener is set for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin.

