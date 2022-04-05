Advertisement

63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her, St. Louis police say

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after allegedly pouring hot cooking oil over her roommate at an assisted living center in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House on Thekla Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood just before 1 p.m. on March 7. Davis’ roommate allegedly poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A booking photo of Kamari Oliver.
Las Vegas police: Home-invasion defendant left homework in getaway car
Monster Jam returns to Las Vegas after three-year pause.
Monster Jam returns to Las Vegas after 3-year pause
Body-worn camera of a Clark County School District Police officer-involved shooting at Western...
CCSDPD officer fired gun 3 times at speeding vehicle with juveniles inside
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Naomi Irion’s family shares photos of memorials
(Courtesy Fremont Street Experience)
Free concert series returning to downtown Las Vegas