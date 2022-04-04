Rhumbar at The Mirage on Las Vegas Strip to reopen in April

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas Strip bar is reopening this month.

MGM Resorts previously announced that Rhumbar Tropical Ultra Lounge would close permanently July 25, 2021. However, The Mirage announced Monday that the popular bar will reopen April 20 with a new design and cocktail menu.

The bar will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday and 12 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.