Rhumbar at The Mirage on Las Vegas Strip to reopen in April

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas Strip bar is reopening this month.

MGM Resorts previously announced that Rhumbar Tropical Ultra Lounge would close permanently July 25, 2021. However, The Mirage announced Monday that the popular bar will reopen April 20 with a new design and cocktail menu.

The bar will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday and 12 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

