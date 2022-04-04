Advertisement

North Las Vegas Police shoot armed man

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police shot a man they said fired a gun at officers over the weekend.

NLVPD Officer Alexander Cuevas said the incident happened around 9:55 p.m. April 2 near W. Moonlight Falls Avenue and N. Aliante Parkway.

According to police, a man called 911 threatening to shoot himself. The dispatcher reported hearing gunshots on the 911 call. When officers arrived, the man was brandishing a gun and fired as officers arrived, Cuevas said.

One officer fired at the man and hit him. The man was taken to University Medical Center and was last reported to be stable, police said.

Cuevas identified the man involved as 23-year-old Edgar Mejia-Gutierrez. Cuevas said he was booked on four counts of assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon.

No officers were injured in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

