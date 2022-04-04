Advertisement

Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused of robbing business with knife

Surveillance video shows man with beard wearing hat and face covering around neck
Surveillance video shows man with beard wearing hat and face covering around neck(LVMPD)
By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:17 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) needs your help in locating a man who allegedly robbed a Northwest valley business.

According to a news release, the suspect entered the business, pulled a knife and demanded money from the victim.

Police said the robbery occurred at a business near the 6600 block of West Cheyenne Avenue Friday, April 1.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male, 20 to 30-years-old, a heavy build, over six feet tall wearing a gray Seattle Seahawks hat, gray bandana, gray shirt, dark gray shorts, and sandals.

If you know any details related to this case - you’re urged to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Lights
67-year-old bicyclist dies after March hit-and-run crash; Las Vegas police looking for vehicle involved
Las Vegas police vehicle
25-year-old woman killed in crash in west Las Vegas Valley
A public communications coordinator with Jehovah’s Witnesses United States of America said...
Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person meeting for first time in 2 years
Las Vegas store helps homeless as inflation goes up.
Las Vegas discount clothing store helping people during inflation