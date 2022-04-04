Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused of robbing business with knife

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) needs your help in locating a man who allegedly robbed a Northwest valley business.

According to a news release, the suspect entered the business, pulled a knife and demanded money from the victim.

Police said the robbery occurred at a business near the 6600 block of West Cheyenne Avenue Friday, April 1.

The suspect is described as an unknown race male, 20 to 30-years-old, a heavy build, over six feet tall wearing a gray Seattle Seahawks hat, gray bandana, gray shirt, dark gray shorts, and sandals.

If you know any details related to this case - you’re urged to contact the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

