Las Vegas police ask for help finding missing 67-year-old woman

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 67-year-old woman last seen Saturday morning.
By Matt Kling
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:26 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 67-year-old woman last seen Saturday morning near Tropicana and Valley View.

According to LVMPD, Audrey Thrash was last seen on Saturday, April 2, around 7:30 a.m. wearing a red jacket, polka dot shirt, black pants and dark shoes.

Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Las Vegas police.

