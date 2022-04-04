Advertisement

Las Vegas officer indicted on federal charges in 3 casino robberies

Caleb Mitchell Rogers
Caleb Mitchell Rogers(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A Las Vegas police officer has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from three casino robberies.

Caleb Rogers’ federal public defenders did not immediately respond Monday to messages about his not-guilty pleas Friday to charges including robbery and brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence.

Rogers remains in federal custody with his trial scheduled May 23. He was arrested Feb. 27, after a botched robbery at the Rio hotel-casino sportsbook.

He also is accused of robberies last November at the Red Rock Resort and January at the Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas. Prosecutors say the gun he used belonged to the police department.

