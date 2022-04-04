Advertisement

Las Vegas man faces judge in off-duty Seattle-area officer’s killing

Freddy Allen appears in court on April 4, 2022.
Freddy Allen appears in court on April 4, 2022.(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A 58-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a Seattle-area police officer on the Las Vegas Strip made an initial appearance before a judge who scheduled his next court date next month.

Freddy Allen spoke in court Monday only to acknowledge that he faces a murder charge. He was not asked to enter a plea. He is being held without bail ahead of his next court date May 4.

Man refuses court in off-duty Seattle-area officer’s killing on Las Vegas Strip
Suspect allegedly stabbed off-duty police officer after he pet dog aggressively, Las Vegas police report says

Allen is accused of killing Edmonds, Washington, Police Officer Tyler Steffins following an argument late March 26 about Steffins petting another man’s dogs. Allen’s appointed public defender declined to comment after Monday’s brief court hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Employment application available as residents look to find a job with the increase in the...
Job fair for downtown Las Vegas hospitality positions on April 6
The Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office released this photo of Ronnie and Beverly Barker,...
Missing Indiana couple last seen in Nevada desert, police say
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas Police shoot armed man
This undated graphic rendition of the Mirage hotel and casino provided by the design firm WET...
Rhumbar at The Mirage on Las Vegas Strip to reopen in April