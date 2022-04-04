Advertisement

Job fair for downtown Las Vegas hospitality positions on April 6

Employment application available as residents look to find a job with the increase in the minimum wage(WBNG 12 News)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the hospitality industry picks back up many downtown Las Vegas businesses are looking to fill positions for the front and back of house.

A job fair will be held April 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in The Livingroom at Gold Spike. The job fair is free and open to the public. According to a press release you can expedite the interview process by visiting dtplv.com.

Positions available for hire include engineers, security officers, bartenders, general and assistant managers, greeters, line cooks and much more.

