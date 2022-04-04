Job fair for downtown Las Vegas hospitality positions on April 6

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the hospitality industry picks back up many downtown Las Vegas businesses are looking to fill positions for the front and back of house.

A job fair will be held April 6 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in The Livingroom at Gold Spike. The job fair is free and open to the public. According to a press release you can expedite the interview process by visiting dtplv.com.

Positions available for hire include engineers, security officers, bartenders, general and assistant managers, greeters, line cooks and much more.

This April 6

