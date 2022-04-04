Jehovah’s Witnesses return to in-person meeting for first time in 2 years

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After two years of virtual, Jehovah’s Witnesses returned to in-person meetings Saturday for all congregations across the world and here in Southern Nevada.

A public communications coordinator with Jehovah’s Witnesses United States of America said there are 13,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in Southern Nevada.

In-person meetings were suspended in March of 2020. Spokesman Aaron Purvis said this is the right time to return.

“So right now COVID deaths are low, and our knowledge of how to protect ourselves from the virus is very high so we feel that we have a window, an opportunity here to meet,” Purvis said.

Congregants we spoke to outside a building of worship in Las Vegas on Saturday said this has been a long awaited day.

“We’ve been waiting two years for this and it’s finally here and we’re really happy,” Curtis Pollard said. His wife Virma said it’s like returning to family.

“I consider them my brothers and sisters so it’s like returning and seeing our family and having a gathering and having great, great time and hearing them sing I can’t even explain the joy,” Virma Pollard said.

For the past two years they transitioned to a virtual format where congregants met twice a week via Zoom or phone.

“Zoom was ok, it was second best at best you know it was not the same but we had to make do with it. We had to make it work and we did,” congregation elder Jonathan Wilson said.

Purvis said few than 1.3 Jehovah’s Witnesses are in the U.S., and during their virtual meetings 1.5 million people attended.

“The virtual format of our meetings it made it more available to all kinds of different people and we made sure that no one was left out,” Purvis said.

For the past two years 400,000 people around the world were baptized.

“I think it sparked interest back in people, and as a result in that interest that they had looking for answers to questions that they had it made them want to do better,” Purvis said.

He said the one lesson he learned was telling those you close to you, you love them.

“I certainly learned the lesson of making sure that when you have a chance to express love and feelings toward someone you have to take advantage of that right then,” Purvis said.

He suggests anyone interested in attending one of their in-person meetings, visit JW.org.

