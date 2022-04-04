Advertisement

House fire displaces 6 in Las Vegas house fire; 1 dog killed

House fire, no ijuries
House fire, no ijuries(LVFD)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A house fire displaced a family of six at a home near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

About 2:27 p.m. on Monday, fire officials were called to 2617 Bead Vine Avenue.

The fire was contained before 3 p.m., but the family, including two adults and four children lost their pet dog.

No injuries were reported. LVFR is still investigating the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

