Henderson police investigate armed robbery incident near Green Valley, Paseo Verde parkways

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police are responding to an armed robbery incident reported near Green Valley Parkway.

About 3:26 p.m. on Monday, HPD units were called to the 1100 block of North Green Valley Parkway.

According to authorities, Bartlett Elementary School was placed onto a soft lockdown as a precaution. Soft lockdowns occur when incidents happen in the area of a school, rather than on campus.

Police are investigating in the area of Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway.

No other details were immediately available.

Avoid the area.

