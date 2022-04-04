Advertisement

Henderson police investigate armed robbery incident near Green Valley, Paseo Verde parkways

A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.
A Henderson Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo.(Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police are responding to an armed robbery incident reported near Green Valley Parkway.

About 3:26 p.m. on Monday, HPD units were called to the 1100 block of North Green Valley Parkway.

According to authorities, Bartlett Elementary School was placed onto a soft lockdown as a precaution. Soft lockdowns occur when incidents happen in the area of a school, rather than on campus.

Police are investigating in the area of Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway.

No other details were immediately available.

Avoid the area.

