Forecast Outlook-4/4/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dry conditions along with a warming trend are expected Monday into Tuesday before a cold front pushes through midweek.

As we start the week expect wind speeds 15-25 MPH Monday with a daytime high of 87 degrees. Temperatures will climb to 90 degrees Tuesday.

Wednesday we will increase gusty northwest winds along with a brief drop in temperatures to 80 degrees. We will staying the low 80s Thursday before unseasonably warm conditions return for the remainder of the week into the weekend with no significant rain chances in the forecast.

Daytime highs will climb to right around 90 starting Friday through the weekend.

