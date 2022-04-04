DETR still dealing with unemployment claim backlog

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many Nevadans lost their jobs during the pandemic and filed unemployment claims with the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

DETR faced a long backlog and while it has diminished to about five months, it hasn’t gone away.

“We got about 2 million initial applications for claims. So more applications than people who actually work here in Nevada,” Director of DETR Elisa Cafferata said.

“You can’t just tell which ones are legit and which ones are not. We are going through still resolving that huge backlog.”

While DETR has processed initial claims from 2020, they are still finishing up appeals.

Cafferata says they are processing claims in the order they come in.

“If you’re still waiting from the end of last year, we’re getting to those cases first,” she said.

“Trying to prioritize folks that need to be paid out as opposed to folks who maybe have gotten paid.”

This backlog impacts Nevadans who are filing for benefits today.

“If you’ve got some of these issues that we are seeing coming up, that we see in cases, then it’s still going to be a couple months.”

Cafferata says the normal turn around time is 3 to 4 weeks.

However, if you have a clean claim that can speed up the process.

Recommendations for a clean claim:

° If you get a severance package, wait to file until you have exhausted that money.

° Be prepared to prove you are able and looking for work.

° Report any income you receive while you are looking for permanent work.

° When DETR contacts you about re-employment services, respond to keep your benefits.

DETR estimates they will be fully caught up by the end of this year.

“It’s really basically not possible to come up with an exact date of being all caught up because it just depends on too many moving parts but we anticipate being caught up this year,” Cafferata said.

