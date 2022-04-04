BTS to require masks during Las Vegas concerts at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - K-pop band BTS will require all concertgoers to wear masks during their Las Vegas performances this April.

Allegiant Stadium made the announcement via Twitter on Monday regarding the group’s “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage” tour.

Though the venue will not require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests for entry, per updated Clark County health guidelines, the organizers behind the band are opting for the added precaution of masking when not “actively eating or drinking.”

Last week, band member JungKook tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in the U.S. He went under self-quarantine and had mild symptoms.

BTS has four sold-out shows coming to Allegiant on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

