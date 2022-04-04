67-year-old bicyclist dies after March hit-and-run crash; Las Vegas police looking for vehicle involved

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a vehicle they said hit a bicyclist who later died.

LVMPD said the crash happened March 12 at around 9:36 p.m. near E. Reno Avenue west of Jeffreys Street. According to police, a silver or gold Chevrolet or GMC extended cab pickup truck was traveling westbound on Reno when the driver crossed the eastbound travel lane, hitting a bicyclist on the sidewalk and a parked vehicle in a driveway. Police said the pickup fled the scene.

The bicyclist, identified by police as a 67-year-old, was taken to Sunrise Hospital Trauma for substantial injuries. Police were notified that the bicyclist had died on April 3.

Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD at (702) 828-4060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.