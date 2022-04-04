25-year-old woman killed in crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 25-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just after 7 a.m. April 3 at the intersection of Sky Vista Drive and W. Charleston Boulevard.

According to LVMPD, a 2019 Kia Forte was traveling at a high rate of speed at the T-intersection. Police said the driver failed to stop at the stop sign or slow down before entering the intersection, striking a raised landscaped median before going airborne into a nearby deset area and hitting a large rock.

The driver, a 25-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on scene. There was no one else in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash marked the 39th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022.

