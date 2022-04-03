FOX5 Forecast Outlook 4/2/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After gorgeous conditions across our Valley Saturday with a daytime high of 85 degrees, high clouds are beginning to steam in.

A weak system is pushing through and will lower temperatures and bring a few showers primarily to Lincoln county Sunday evening.

The wind is increasing into the 15 to 25 MPH range overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. We’ll pick up a slight chance of mountain showers Sunday. The best chance for a few light showers will be Sunday evening; any rain will be minor and should stay north of the Las Vegas area. Sunday’s forecast high is at 81° with a slight breeze.

We’ll keep the spring breeze next week as temperatures continue to climb. Monday climbs to 86° with Tuesday topping out at 91°. Highs hold in the 80s through Friday with no significant rain chances in the forecast.

