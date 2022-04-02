Former Nevada Assemblyman indicted, accused of theft, perjury

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Nevada Assemblyman has been indicted accused of lying about the district he represented and misusing thousands of dollars. Alexander Assefa, who represented District 42 in Las Vegas, resigned back in January, but if convicted, he could be sentenced to prison.

In January, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recommended the following charges against Assefa:

Residency requirement for candidate (1 count), Unlawful for candidate to make false statement (2 counts), Perjury (6 counts), Burglary (2 counts), Offer false instrument for filing or record (8 counts), Theft (4 counts) and False statement to procure marriage license (1 count).

On Thursday, March 31, Assefa was indicted on charges that he didn’t live in the district he was elected to represent, misused thousands of dollars in campaign funds and lied in statements and documents in 2018 and 2020.

Assefa, a democrat, served for one term and was elected to a second before resigning just weeks ahead of the 2021 legislature.

In his resignation letter, Assefa said after carefully reviewing residency requirements, he realized he didn’t live in the district he represented.

The Assembly Republican Caucus sent this statement on the indictment:

“This marks the fourth person, in less than four years to resign from the Nevada Legislature under a cloud of suspicion…. No one is above the law.”

Assefa’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to messages about the indictment.

Assefa could face prison time if he’s convicted of perjury, theft or filing false records. He’s due in court April 14.

