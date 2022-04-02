Advertisement

Final push to support high school ‘We the People’ competitors from Las Vegas

This Southern Nevada team is trying to raise $20k for nationals
This Southern Nevada team is trying to raise $20k for nationals(West Career and Technical Academy)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:31 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first Southern Nevada ‘We the People’ team to qualify for nationals in over two decades is soliciting your support to attend the national competition in Washington D.C..

The team is less then a month away from nationals and are running out of time to raise the money needed for each student to attend. They have only reached about 50% of their $20,000 goal.

‘We the People’ is a national civics competition that encourages high school students to engage and investigate different aspects of democracy. The students have competed for seven months in the Nevada district and state competitions.

If you are interested in supporting this team from Southern Nevadans visit www.westtodc.org/donate.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Former Nevada Assemblyman indicted, accused of theft, perjury
According to a recent study published by Jama Pediatrics
Pre-diabetes more than doubled among kids in U.S.
Downtown Henderson near Water st
Parts of Henderson impacted by power outage
planned road closures for construction
NFL draft road closures