Final push to support high school ‘We the People’ competitors from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The first Southern Nevada ‘We the People’ team to qualify for nationals in over two decades is soliciting your support to attend the national competition in Washington D.C..

The team is less then a month away from nationals and are running out of time to raise the money needed for each student to attend. They have only reached about 50% of their $20,000 goal.

‘We the People’ is a national civics competition that encourages high school students to engage and investigate different aspects of democracy. The students have competed for seven months in the Nevada district and state competitions.

If you are interested in supporting this team from Southern Nevadans visit www.westtodc.org/donate.

