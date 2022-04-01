Advertisement

‘Veggie Buck Truck’ pop-up markets return to Las Vegas to offer inexpensive fruit, veggies

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District announced that the “Veggie Buck Truck” pop-up produce markets will return to Las Vegas with several events planned to offer fresh fruit and veggies for about a buck.

The produce markets will be held at the Bonneville Transit Center and the Southern Nevada Health District this fall and spring.

According to SNHD, attendees will pay about a dollar for a pound of fresh fruit or vegetables.

Organizers say customers can use their SNAP benefits at the pop-up markets, and people who use SNAP will be eligible for “Double Up Food Bucks” and earn a coupon they can apply to future produce purchases at participating locations.

The release notes that the “Double Up Food Bucks” program doubles the value of SNAP benefits, which can people bring even more healthy food into their homes.

Pop-up markets at the Bonneville Transit Center, 101 E. Bonneville, will open at 12:30 p.m. and will stay open while supplies last. The markets will be held on the following days at BTC:

Wednesday, April 6

Wednesday, May 4

Wednesday, June 1

Wednesday, September 7

Wednesday, October 5

Wednesday, November 2

Pop-up markets at the Southern Nevada Health District, 280 S. Decatur, will open at 9 a.m. and will stay open while supplies last. The markets will be held on the following days at SNHD:

Wednesday, April 13

Wednesday, May 11

Wednesday, June 8

Wednesday, September 14

Wednesday, October 12

Wednesday, November 9

