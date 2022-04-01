UNLV Rebel Girls & Company preparing for International Cheer Union Championship in April

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebel Girls & Company are seeking the community’s help to prepare for the International Cheer Union Championship in Orlando, Florida in April.

The UNLV Rebel Girls & Company abide by NCAA rules and regulations, dance is not sanctioned as an NCAA sport, and therefore, this dance team is not traditionally funded.

The student-athletes fundraise their entire operating budget in order to afford expenses such as uniforms, equipment, training, choreography and participating in the UDA College Nationals and other competitions.

The hard work and dedication of the UNLV Rebel Girls & Company has awarded them four Hip Hop Division 1A National Championship Titles, in 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2019 as well as four consecutive Game Day Division 1A Nationals Championship Titles, in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 at the UDA College Dance Championships.

Rebel Girls and Company participated on America’s Got Talent, traveling to Nanjing, China to represent team USA, and being invited to perform for NBA Summer League and the USA Sevens’ Rugby team for the past several years. In addition to those mentioned above, our Company (all male dance crew) has competed in World of Dance Chicago and Las Vegas earning two fourth place awards and best themed dance.

To donate to their Rebel Raiser please visit: https://rebelraiser.unlv.edu/project/30342

