Sheriff’s officials: Nevada woman’s death investigated as homicide

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northern Nevada say they’re investigating the death of an 18-year-old northern Nevada woman who was kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot as a homicide, though they won’t say how she was killed.

A joint statement released Thursday by sheriff’s officials of rural Churchill and Lyon counties said cause of death of Naomi Irion is known but “cannot be released at this time as the circumstances around that event if released would compromise the ongoing investigation.”

The statement added that no additional information could be released because the case remained open and active but said additional information would be released if it didn’t compromise the investigation.

Investigators acting on a tip about Irion’s March 12 disappearance in Fernley in Lyon County found a gravesite in a remote area of Churchill County on Tuesday, and an autopsy on Wednesday confirmed the body was Irion, the offices said Wednesday.

Troy Driver, 41, of Fallon was arrested Friday and subsequently charged with first-degree kidnapping. He was jailed in lieu of $750,000 bond.

Fernley is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno.

