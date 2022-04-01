Nevada state police investigate crash that killed a motorcyclist near I-15, Charleston
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on I-15 Thursday afternoon.
According to Nevada state police, officers responded to the area of I-15 and Charleston for a crash involving a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according officers.
State police said the southbound off ramp at Charleston from I-15 is closed.
Details surrounding the crash are still being gathered.
