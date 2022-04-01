More women look to trade jobs as conventions, shows roar back into Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More women are seeking skilled trade careers as journeymen, as live events, conventions and shows keep roaring back to Las Vegas.

The convention revival comes as many women throughout the pandemic sought new careers, and plenty of Americans are pivoting to a trade.

According to union representatives, all 7,000 members are back to work. More workers are certainly needed; like many fields throughout the pandemic, older employees opted to take an early retirement.

More people entering the union are women.

“It’s not just a man’s job. It’s also a woman’s job,” said Stephanie Loso, who is a licensed nurse, and chose to continue with her journeyman apprenticeship program at Teamsters Local 631.

“I have 400 more hours before I become a journeyman. It‘s a nice environment. It’s inviting. I love the pension... I can take a break whenever I want to,” Loso said.

According to Crystal Slaughter, who is the apprenticeship coordinator and director, the number of recruits has grown from a handful of women to at least a fifth or more for every new class. Her mother and her daughter were both Teamsters.

“The different schools come to visit to see what we do. They see these women on a forklift. They’re like, well, ‘she’s doing and I can do it,” Slaughter said, who has been pushing for years for more women to enter non-traditional fields.

Slaughter said the benefits increasingly attract women and families.

“Not only are you making that higher wage, but you’re getting medical benefits and a pension,” she said.

For more information on the training program and different classes, click the links: 631 Train / Teamsters Local 631.

