LVMPD: Suspect, armed with starter pistol, said he would ‘kill a cop’ before fatal downtown shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Before his death, Michael Allensworth pointed a starter pistol loaded with two rounds of live ammunition at police, threatening to “kill a cop,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a news conference Thursday. In that incident, police say the suspect fired no rounds.

On the evening of March 28, police were called to a burglary inside a home in the 2000 block of Palm Street located near Fremont Street and St. Louis Avenue. The 911 caller told authorities the suspect, who was also a resident of the mobile home park, was involved in a confrontation with the homeowner in days prior.

According to LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh, the 41-year-old suspect had jammed two .22 caliber rounds into a k-model 314 starter pistol, a device often used for racing or prop play.

LVMPD discuss an officer-involved shooting on March 28, 2022 in the 2000 block of Palm Place. (FOX5)

During the incident, Allensworth stated he would “kill a cop today,” before aiming the gun at officers, Walsh said. Police then tried to de-escalate the situation for 30-40 minutes.

When the situation became more heated, LVMPD then employed Supervisors Tactics for Armed Response (STAR) Protocol, a system that uses clear communication between supervisors and subordinates amid a charged event.

“Mike, listen man, nothing’s changed,” an officer said, in a body-worn camera audio recording. “We’re still here to help you. Just drop your weapon. Mike, set it that gun down. Put the gun down.”

After failed negotiations, Allensworth refused to drop his weapon. Once he pointed it toward officers, he was shot, an investigation revealed.

He was transported to UMC hospital where he later died.

It is unclear whether Allensworth was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the shooting. Walsh said those details were pending a toxicology report from the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

No one else was injured or struck by gunfire during the incident, police said, but three officers, James Villarreal, Johnathan Cole, and Beau Cooley, fired a total of 11 rounds in the shooting.

Due to the nature of starter pistols, Walsh said investigators believe the weapon could have exploded in his hand, had he pulled the trigger.

This marks the 5th officer-involved shooting of 2022 for LVMPD and 3rd fatality.

This is an ongoing investigation. LVMPD’s Critical Incident Review Team is also reviewing the incident.

