Las Vegas police ask for help finding missing woman last seen in early March

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman who was last seen in early March.

According to police, Allison Czech was last seen around 12:27 p.m. on March 5 near the 323 block N. Maryland Parkway.

Czech was last seen wearing a blue and white Detroit Tiger’s jacket.

Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asking to call Las Vegas police.

