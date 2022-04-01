Forecast Outlook 4/1/2022

We’ll start with an April 1st on a gorgeous note with a high of 80° with a light breeze and plenty of sun.

For the weekend, we’ll be breezy Saturday afternoon with a high of 85, ten degrees above normal.

Those Saturday breezes will be from the south 15-25 MPH, then out of the north at the same speed on Sunday. Sunday’s high will drop to 81° as a result. Late Sunday into early Monday we pick up a slight chance of showers.

We’ll stay a bit breezy Monday with a high of 85°. We are warmer Tuesday with a high of 89°, then into the mid-80s for Wednesday & Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.