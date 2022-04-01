BTS exhibit to open in Las Vegas April 5-17

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those who can’t get enough of K-POP superstars BTS have another opportunity to enjoy as the group comes to Las Vegas for a series of shows.

“BTS Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance” will run from April 5-17 at AREA15 in Las Vegas. The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. in A-LOT.

Organizers say the experience is an “intimate photography exhibition that takes you behind-the-scenes of an entire concert experience.” Attendees will have a chance to “see the band up-close-and-personal as they give you a glimpse into their process.”

#BTS BEHIND THE STAGE: PERMISSION TO DANCE is coming!

Enjoy a unique photography exhibition unveiling behind the scenes of an entire concert experience



📅April 5-17 11am - 11pm

📍AREA15 / A-LOT

👉Reserve now: https://t.co/oAiWGkEkBk#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/D3YshcIVkD — HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) April 1, 2022

In addition to the special exhibit, AREA15 will also host an “exclusive immersive retail experience.”

“This up-close-and-personal experience brings you closer to the band and their iconic history like never before.” organizers say.

BTS is set to perform four shows at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. All four shows sold out during a presale, before the tickets were even offered to the general public.

