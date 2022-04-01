BB gun located after Las Vegas school went on lockdown due to report of weapon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School District Police located a BB gun after Bonanza High School went on soft lockdown Friday due to reports of a weapon on campus.

In a letter to parents, Bonanza’s principal George Anas said the school was placed on a soft lockdown Friday due to a report of a weapon on campus.

The letter states that “CCSD Police investigated and located a BB Gun. No threats were made to our school or students.”

Bonanza High School families,

As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within and around our school community. Out of an abundance of caution, our school was on a soft lockdown today due to a report of a weapon on campus.

Students remained in the classroom during the soft lockdown. CCSD Police investigated and located a BB Gun. No threats were made to our school or students. The school is following all policies and procedures regarding this situation.

Because this was a law enforcement matter we do not have additional information, however If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please feel free to contact our administration at 702-799-4000.

George Anas

Principal

