AG Ford announces MD Labs to pay up to $16 million in urine testing fraud settlement

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced that Nevada has joined a multi-state effort to settle allegations of Medicaid fraud involving MD Labs Inc. and urine testing.

Headquartered in Reno, the company operates a laboratory that specializes in urine testing. According to a news release, the settlement comes after improper billing allegations were reported between 2015 to 2019. The lawsuit claims MD Labs falsely billed federal health care programs for unnecessary urine drug testing.

“This included both presumptive tests, a less expensive test that quickly provides qualitative results, and confirmatory tests, a more expensive test that is designed to confirm quantitatively the results of presumptive tests,” the settlement says. “MD Labs performed both tests at or around the same time and then simultaneously reported the results to health care providers. MD Labs, Grizelj and Rutledge knew that this rendered the presumptive test results irrelevant for most health care providers”

The settlement ranges from $11 million to $16 million. Nevada could receive over $335,000.

“This settlement is yet another example of how my office will not allow bad actors to game the Medicaid system for personal gain,” Ford said. “I’m proud of the work our Medicaid Fraud Control Unit put in on this settlement, and I hope this serves as an example to bad actors going forward.”

A whistleblower lawsuit in Massachusetts sparked the settlement.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.