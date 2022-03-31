Advertisement

UNLV RebFest returns to campus

UNLV campus in Las Vegas.
UNLV campus in Las Vegas.(UNLV/Facebook)
By Chase Christensen
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV students are bringing back an outdoor music festival after being on hold for two years. RebFest will celebrate local musicians, up and coming artists, and DJs.

The event is organized by the student-run UNLV radio station, The Rebel HD2. The station gives students professional experience under the guidance of faculty and staff at 91.5 KUNV Radio.

RebFest will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. outside the university’s Student Union.

The event is a free and open to the public, but registration is required.

