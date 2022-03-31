UNLV RebFest returns to campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV students are bringing back an outdoor music festival after being on hold for two years. RebFest will celebrate local musicians, up and coming artists, and DJs.

The event is organized by the student-run UNLV radio station, The Rebel HD2. The station gives students professional experience under the guidance of faculty and staff at 91.5 KUNV Radio.

RebFest will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. outside the university’s Student Union.

The event is a free and open to the public, but registration is required.

