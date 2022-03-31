Skippy recalls some of its peanut butter products

(WFSB) - Some jars of Skippy Peanut Butter may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

Skippy Foods, LLC announced the voluntary recall on Wednesday.

It said there have been no reports of consumer concerns and no other Skippy Foods products were involved in the voluntary.

Skippy Foods said it recalled 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of a limited number of code dates of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein.

PRODUCT RECALLED CODE DATE SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz Best if Used By MAY0423

Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter – Club, 2/40oz Best if Used By MAY0523 SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz Best if Used By MAY0623

Best if Used By MAY0723 SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz Best if Used By MAY1023

The company said there was a possibility that a limited number of jars may contain the fragments.

It said the code date is located on top of the lid. There were no consumer complaints associated with the recall to date, and all retailers that received the affected products have been properly notified.

If a consumer has this product, they should return it to their retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 or visit the website at www.peanutbutter.com for more information. Skippy Foods said its consumer engagement team is available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time.

It also said the recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

