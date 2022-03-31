Secret of Siam reopens following police investigation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The front entrance stayed locked at Secret of Siam in Centennial Hills for a month and a half. Around lunch time Wednesday, March 30, the Thai restaurant reopened to customers.

“I gave a call and they said yeah we’re open, so I called the wife right away and said let’s go down there and get some food,” regular at Secret of Siam Robert Lopes said.

Feb. 14 the restaurant was ordered to temporarily close during a police investigation. More than a dozen customers reported falling ill after eating curry at the restaurant. Several customers were even hospitalized.

However, earlier in March the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department closed its criminal investigation into the restaurant and determined it unknowingly served tainted food. The investigation found high amounts of THC oil in some of their ingredients.

The restaurants manager said Wednesday, they have just as many questions as everyone else about how the THC got in their ingredients.

“I would just like to say sorry to the customers impacted by this issue,” Weera Buonanno said. “And everybody impacted, [including] Asian restaurants and Thai restaurant in Las Vegas. And thank you for supporting us.”

Buonanno said they welcomed the investigations from different agencies, because they also wanted to know how THC oil got in their curry powder. Police believe the tainted ingredients came from a third-party distributor or producer.

There were several conditions to the reopening including more frequent inspections, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Robert and Ann Lopes said they enjoyed their curry and chow mein dishes in their return to the restaurant, Wednesday.

“Very good. Just as we remembered it, so we’re looking forward to coming back. That’s for sure,” Robert said.

Despite the restaurant’s return, FOX5 has spoken to multiple customers, that were sickened after eating at the restaurant, that said they are filing lawsuits against Secret of Siam.

