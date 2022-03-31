‘Restaurant: Impossible’ seeks locals for filming

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Food Network show “Restaurant: Impossible” is looking for members of the community to be part of its next filming location.

The show has filmed past episodes in Las Vegas, but now it’s looking to film at at Vinny’s Pizzeria located at 1312 Boulder City Pkwy in Boulder City.

Production will happen on April 11-12.

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is hosted by celebrity chef Robert Irvine, who’s challenge is to turn the restaurant around in two days with only $10,000 dollars and the help of the community.

They are seeking volunteers to help with construction or anyone who wants to dine out at the newly renovated pizzeria.

They need driven helpers and we always appreciate those who are skilled or proficient in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating or upholstering.

Shift #1 – APRIL 11TH @ 1:00PM

Shift #2 – APRIL 12TH @ 10:30AM

- You must be 18 years or older

- Everyone must sign an appearance release on site

- This is a paid position

- If you are selected, you will be subject to a COVID test prior to filming

- Masks are required on set at all times

- Please wear sneakers or boots and work clothing with no logos.

If interested, please email us at reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by APRIL 8TH, at 12:00PM (PST) with your full name, email address, cell number and any pertinent skill set / related profession (ex: plumber or painter). Please use the following subject line: 2012 / VINNY’S PIZZA Volunteer

As for those interested in dining at the newly renovated pizzeria, here are the days and times:

LUNCH – MONDAY, APRIL 11TH @ 11:00AM

GRAND RE-OPENING DINNER – TUEDAY, APRIL 12TH @ 7:00PM

If you are interested in making a reservation at VINNY’S PIZZA for either service, please email the Restaurant: Impossible production at: reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by APRIL 8TH at 12:00pm (PST). Please include your contact information (full name, email address, cell number) your party size (number of people at your table) and the names of the people in your party and use the following in your subject line: 2012 / VINNY’S PIZZA RESERVATIONS.

PLEASE NOTE: Production will be covering the cost of the LUNCH meal but is NOT covering the cost of your GRAND RE-OPENING meal - you will be responsible for paying your own bill. Reservations are first come, first served by email and CANNOT guarantee everyone who responds will get a table. If you are selected, you will receive a confirmation email close to the date of the dinner.

Unfortunately, they cannot have any guests under 8-years-old.

- All guests will be required to take a COVID test prior to dining - MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO BE WORN BY ALL GUESTS AT ALL TIMES! Of course, once the service starts and you get your food you will be able to take them off.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.