Produce grown by students at Las Vegas school gardens to be for sale at farmers market event

(Courtesy Green Our Planet)
(Courtesy Green Our Planet)(Courtesy Green Our Planet)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:17 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Student farmers from across Las Vegas will celebrate Earth Day by selling produce they grew in gardens that are located on their school campuses,

According to a news release, Green Our Planet will host the nation’s largest student farmers market at Downtown Summerlin on Earth Day, Friday, April 22. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Organizers said the event will feature produce from gardens at more than 50 schools throughout the Clark County School District. As such, over 500 student farmers will be on hand to sell their produce to the public with all proceeds going directly to participating school garden programs.

In the release, Ciara Byrne, founder & co-CEO, Green Our Planet, said, “school gardens provide hands-on STEM learning in an exciting way, helping students to learn about nutrition, science, conservation, and math.”

