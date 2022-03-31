Advertisement

One dead in crash on I-15 Flamingo off-ramp

Flamingo I-15 fatal crash on March 31, 2022.
Flamingo I-15 fatal crash on March 31, 2022.(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision on I-15 that killed one man.

A public information officer said the crash took place around 5:37 Thursday morning.

According to Trooper Wellman, a red Toyota Corolla struck a wall while exiting the freeway using the Flamingo off-ramp.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police pronounced him dead on scene.

Wellman said impairment is unknown at this time.

Police have shut down the westbound Flamingo exit on I-15 southbound. No word on when it will reopen. Drivers should use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino reflects the last...
F1 puts its chips on Las Vegas: Series to race the Strip
UNLV campus in Las Vegas.
UNLV RebFest returns to campus
The Las Vegas Strip glows at dusk within view of new homes built on the edge of town, Tuesday,...
Las Vegas homebuyers frustrated by lack of supply, jumping home prices, mortgage rate increases
New $3B project announced south of Las Vegas Strip
Private group announces plans for 3 Billion dollar arena south of Las Vegas Strip