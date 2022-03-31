One dead in crash on I-15 Flamingo off-ramp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision on I-15 that killed one man.

A public information officer said the crash took place around 5:37 Thursday morning.

According to Trooper Wellman, a red Toyota Corolla struck a wall while exiting the freeway using the Flamingo off-ramp.

The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police pronounced him dead on scene.

Wellman said impairment is unknown at this time.

Police have shut down the westbound Flamingo exit on I-15 southbound. No word on when it will reopen. Drivers should use an alternate route.

