Nevada OSHA investigating workplace death near Kyle Canyon, Oso Blanca

OSHA
OSHA(OSHA)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a workplace death Thursday afternoon.

Nevada OSHA spokesperson Teri Williams confirmed there was a fatal workplace incident March 31 near Kyle Canyon and Oso Blanca Roads. Williams said officials were dispatched to the site to open an investigation.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

